Elon Musk Claims Biden's IRS Has Already Assembled Hit Teams For High Net Worth Individuals And YOU Are Next

On Sunday, US Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out their disapproval of the Biden administration's proposal to expand the Internal Revenue Service's number of employees under the Build Back Better agenda.

Under the proposal, the IRS would hire nearly 87,000 new workers over the next decade in an effort to close the "tax gap" by collecting unpaid taxes owed by large corporations, partnerships, and wealthy individuals, Politico reported.

Boebert compared the proposed increase in IRS workforce to Tesla and Apple, which employ 70,000 and 154,000 individuals, respectively.