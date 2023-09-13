Elon Musk Claims Bill Gates Is Probably Betting Against Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) is still the most shorted stock out of all the US large-caps, and Elon Musk suspects that Bill Gates still has a large position against the company.
 
Shorts, people betting against the stock of a company, have long played a part in Tesla’s history on the stock market.
 
Throughout the years, Tesla was often topping the list of the most shorted stocks on the NASDAQ. As the automaker became profitable, shorts started to take losses and lose interest. However, there seems to be a resurgence of short interest on Tesla’s stock.


