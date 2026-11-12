Elon Musk Claims Cybertruck Will Be Gone By Fall Of 2027

The Tesla Cybertruck’s life has been extended after CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production will continue to the end of summer 2027.

In a post made to Musk’s social media site X, he said the decision to continue production was made to fulfil an ‘order backlog’. However, it is thought there could be between $800m and $1bn in unsold Cybertruck stock, so US buyers who want one are unlikely to be disappointed for a while yet.

Musk previously said Tesla would be “will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production.” This is despite the electric pick-up truck going on sale just four years ago.