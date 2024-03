Elon Musk claimed in an interview Sunday night that two “very mentally ill” people tried to kill him in Austin.

The claim comes just days after the publication of a study showing that “woke” people are more likely to suffer from “anxiety and depression.”

Musk’s revelation came during an interview with Gad Saad, a marketing professor at the John Molson School of Business at Montreal’s Concordia University, while he was discussing the pitfalls of being a famous person.