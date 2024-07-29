Elon Musk Claims Joe Biden Is A UAW Patsy

Agent009 submitted on 7/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:49 AM

Views : 324 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk has highlighted U.S. President Joe Biden’s affiliation with the top automotive union, following a recent report highlighting the administration’s attempts to ignore Tesla’s meeting requests several times in the past few years.
 
Following a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday detailing the timeline of Musk and Biden’s feud, the Tesla CEO responded on X saying that “Biden is utterly controlled” by the United Automotive Workers (UAW) union, and adding that “he would rather Tesla be dead than not unionized.”





 


Read Article


Elon Musk Claims Joe Biden Is A UAW Patsy

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)