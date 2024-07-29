Elon Musk Claims Joe Biden Is A UAW Patsy

Elon Musk has highlighted U.S. President Joe Biden’s affiliation with the top automotive union, following a recent report highlighting the administration’s attempts to ignore Tesla’s meeting requests several times in the past few years.

Following a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday detailing the timeline of Musk and Biden’s feud, the Tesla CEO responded on X saying that “Biden is utterly controlled” by the United Automotive Workers (UAW) union, and adding that “he would rather Tesla be dead than not unionized.”