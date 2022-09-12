Elon Musk Claims Lucid Motors Will Eventually Fail

For the most part, Elon Musk is supportive of other electric cars from fellow automakers. While he has poked fun at vehicles like the Audi e-tron in the past, he has also openly supported EVs like the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But in his recent comments, Musk posted a stern warning about a younger competitor — Lucid Motors.

Recent reports have indicated that Lucid is currently adopting a unique tactic in an attempt to save Air sedan orders. The protocols from Lucid were reportedly aggressive, with customers potentially getting calls from several employees every day for up to two weeks before their Air sedan order cancellation is finalized.

Amid updates suggesting that Lucid is also offering customers who ordered the Air Grand Touring sedan a 10% discount if they completed their order, Elon Musk posted a rather grave prediction for the electric vehicle company. Musk posted his thoughts about Lucid on Twitter, where it received much attention from the electric vehicle community.