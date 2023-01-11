Elon Musk Claims New Cybertruck Will Do 0-60 In Under 3 Seconds And Weigh Up to 7,000 Pounds

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the guest of the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that went live today, and he finally revealed some interesting things about the still-mysterious Cybertruck that's due out in just a few weeks.



"Half-dressed as the wizard of Australia," by his own description, and donning a cigar in one hand and a glass of bourbon in the other, the billionaire entrepreneur talked about the Cybertruck for the first half hour of the show after host Joe Rogan mentioned that Musk drove one to the studio. As he did on Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, Musk began by noting how difficult it is to manufacture the Cybertruck and how challenging the project is for the company. He did note that Tesla is aiming to make about 200,000 Cybertrucks per year at volume production, maybe a little more.





Read Article