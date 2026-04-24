Elon Musk Claims New Roadster Will Be the Last Human Driven Tesla Made

Tesla is ditching cars to focus on robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology. So switching to a complete autonomous lineup is no longer a matter of "if" but of "when." Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Roadster will be the final car to be driven manually before AI completely takes over. "Coming soon." How many times have we heard that in the same sentence with "Tesla Roadster?" It has been a few since 2017 when the new-generation Tesla Roadster was unveiled alongside the Semi. A match made in heaven? Not quite. While the new Semi 500 is already on the road, the Roadster is still nowhere to be seen.



Read Article