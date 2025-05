Tesla’s Robotaxi service will launch by the end of June in Austin, Texas, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who spoke with CNBC yesterday. This puts to rest rumors that said the American company is having trouble getting things ready for a commercial launch. However, don’t expect to see too many driverless taxis on the road, at least at the beginning. Asked if the initial rollout would only have 10 to 12 driverless cars on some parts of Austin, Musk had this to say:



