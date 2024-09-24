Elon Musk Claims New Tesla Robotaxi Will Be Cheaper Than A Bus Ride

Elon Musk is claiming that Tesla Robotaxi will be as cheap as the bus, which “won’t be needed” when it “rolls out unsupervised full self-driving.”

Does the math work?



This weekend, Musk responded to a misleading claim that electric buses don’t work in colder climates.

The first part of his comment accurately explains that if electric buses are having issues in the winter, they simply weren’t designed for it, but electric buses can certainly work in cold climates when appropriately designed for it.