Elon Musk Claims Roadster Production Will Start In 2024

During a Twitter Spaces session with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Elon Musk reiterated the second-generation Tesla Roadster plans. The iconic Roadster should complete the final design and engineering by the end of the year and should be ready for volume production in late 2024.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley held a Twitter Spaces live session to announce a new partnership. Ford adopting Tesla's NACS charging standard and Tesla opening its Supercharger network to Ford EVs were the highlights of the event. Still, there was more to it than just EV charging. As often happens, people started asking questions, and one of them was, again, when the next-generation Roadster would start production.