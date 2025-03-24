Elon Musk Claims Robotaxis And Robotic Workers Will Create A Life Of Abundance - But How Are You Going To Survive?

Many accused Elon Musk of being no longer present at Tesla, so he called an "all-hands" meeting with Tesla employees to prove the opposite. Musk presented a bright future where humans are no longer necessary, an age of "sustainable abundance" when humanoid robots and driverless cars would take care of everything.

Elon Musk surprised everyone on Thursday by calling an "all-hands" meeting at Tesla.



The highly unusual conference, streamed live on X.com, aimed to reassure Tesla employees (and investors, I dare say) that the company is maintaining the right direction despite recent setbacks. Vehicle sales have plummeted across markets in the first two months of the year, while anti-Musk sentiment has evolved into an anti-Tesla movement that has become menacing for the company and even Tesla owners.

The meeting represents a welcome change, considering Eklon Musk has been mostly absent from running Tesla and his other companies. Instead of offering updates and taking feedback from Tesla fans, Musk has enjoyed being a MAGA hero and villain alike as head of DOGE. The all-hands meeting, although surprising, appeared to offer Musk the chance to be once again the skilled tech entrepreneur he became famous for.