Elon Musk Claims SEC Held A Gun To His Head In Tweets Settlement

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday stepped up criticism of the U.S. securities regulator, calling Securities and Exchange Commission officials "bastards" for bringing fraud charges against him over his 2018 tweets regarding taking the company private. On the day he made major news by unveiling a $43 billion cash takeover offer for social media company Twitter Inc , Musk aired his grievances toward the SEC during remarks at the TED Conference in Vancouver. read more Musk, the world's richest person according to a Forbes tally, said funding to take his electrical car company private was actually secured at the time he posted his tweets, but the agency "pursued the active public investigation nonetheless."



