Elon Musk Claims Shareholders Are Voting To Honor $56 Billion Pay Package

Has Tesla CEO Elon Musk already won the controversial shareholder vote to approve his $56 billion pay package?

According to his celebratory posts on his social media network, X, things certainly seem headed in that direction as of Wednesday evening. Though Tesla will announce the final results of the vote at this afternoon's annual shareholder meeting in Austin, the CEO is already claiming things are headed in his direction.

"Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins," Musk posted late Wednesday evening. "Thanks for your support!"