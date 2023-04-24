Elon Musk Claims Tesla Could Sell Cars For Zero Profit And Still Survive

Tesla's ever-changing prices have puzzled analysts and investors alike in recent months, with many wondering how deep are the company's profit margins.

While that's something only Tesla insiders know, it appears that the EV maker wouldn't mind going further than just reducing margins via price cuts. On the company's Q1 2023 earnings call on April 19, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla is willing to sacrifice profit for higher volumes in the short term, reiterating the carmaker's commitment to price cuts.

"We've taken the view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin," Musk said, according to Automotive News.