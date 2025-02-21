Elon Musk Claims Tesla Has No Interest In Saving Nissan

Elon Musk has rebuffed the idea that Tesla could put money into the struggling carmaker Nissan, after a report that said a Japanese group was seeking its investment sent shares soaring.

Nissan’s stock market value jumped by 9.5% on Friday after claims that the former prime minister Yoshihide Suga was among those who want the US electric carmaker to become a strategic investor, possibly in exchange for Nissan’s American factories.

Musk immediately appeared to reject the idea, but his comments came after Nissan’s shares had closed trading in Tokyo at ¥458.80 (£2.40), its highest level since early January during short-lived merger talks with the larger Japanese rival Honda.