Elon Musk Claims The Be Working On Tesla Master Plan Part 4



Tesla has achieved most of the goals listed in its first two master plans.



Last year, Musk released his ‘Master Plan Part 3’ through a presentation and a white paper. The third part was quite different from the first two. It didn’t really push any specific product roadmap, like the first two, and instead focused on doing the math on how we can move the entire world to a sustainable economy through electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Part One and Two of Musk’s “master plan” for Tesla have been important pieces of literature at the company that, in many ways, laid the path to its success.