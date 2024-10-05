Elon Musk Claims Thousands Of New Supercharging Stations Are On The Way

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Tesla is not going to abandon the mighty Supercharger network. Even better, the company plans on adding "thousands" of brand-new DC stalls by the end of the year. That's exactly what EV owners and people who support the move to zero-tailpipe emission mobility have wanted to hear ever since the outspoken CEO unexpectedly dissolved the Tesla Charging team of over 500 people. It does make sense when you think about it. Why would Tesla give up on an investment that is soon going to become a very profitable venture? After all, it made all the right decisions ahead of everyone else and stayed the course even when competitors were publicly diminishing its efforts to give EV owners the necessary means to travel long distances comfortably and forget about range anxiety.



