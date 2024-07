Elon Musk says that he would be ‘surprised’ if Tesla doesn’t have “unsupervised” self-driving next year.

Though, like most of Musk’s self-driving timeline, you should probably ignore.

Musk has famously predicted that Tesla would achieve self-driving “by the end of the year” every year since 2019.



Lately, the CEO has been more careful regarding those predictions, but he strayed from that caution on the conference call following the release of Tesla’s Q2 2024 financial results.