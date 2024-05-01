Elon Musk Comes Out Against DEI, Calling It Another Word For Racism

Agent009 submitted on 1/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:34 AM

Views : 334 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.businessinsider.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bill Ackman just got himself a new supporter in his war on DEI: Elon Musk.

"DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it," Musk wrote on X on Wednesday in response to Ackman's essay on the subject.

Ackman on Wednesday posted to X a 4000-word missive criticizing DEI, arguing that the practice is "the root cause of antisemitism at Harvard" on Wednesday morning.

The fund manager has been a vocal critic of former Harvard president Claudine Gay and the school's approach toward on-campus antisemitism.


Read Article


Elon Musk Comes Out Against DEI, Calling It Another Word For Racism

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)