Monica Lewinsky tweeted her interest to buy a new vehicle but was torn between Tesla or Subaru, CEO Elon Musk gave her a money-back guarantee.

Lewinsky tweeted: "so very me. can't decide between a subaru or a tesla." Soon, Musk replied urging her to get a Tesla while offering a sweet deal. "Try a Tesla & you're welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru," he said.