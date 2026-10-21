Elon Musk Confirms People Are Already Working On Tesla And SpaceX Merger Plans

During the SpaceX third-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that special committees from Tesla and SpaceX are already at work to draw up a merger plan. He denied being involved or up to date with the talks, as he considered himself a "conflicted party." Analysts believe a Tesla-SpaceX merger will be announced by the end of the year, possibly during Tesla's shareholder meeting on December 3. Earlier this week, Tesla announced that its annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for December 3. Although rumors about a merger with SpaceX have been floating around for some time, shareholders were not briefed on such plans. Instead, the proxy statement invites them to vote on re-electing three directors (Musk included), the 2025 executive compensation package (Musk's included), and naming PwC as Tesla's auditor for 2026.



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