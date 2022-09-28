Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Bot To Debut In Just 2 Days

Elon Musk constantly finds ways to try and improve everyday lives, be it with electric vehicles, his Starlink satellites, and now, a humanoid robot.



The Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced the humanoid robot in August last year and it was initially known as the Tesla Bot, its name shifting to Optimus along the way. But now it turns out that he is intending to introduce the robot at this year's edition of AI Day 2022.



The official invitation for the event has a very futuristic vibe, with a few humanoids on the street. But the centerpiece of it all was the much talked about and highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck.





