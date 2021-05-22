Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Roadster Will Be The Fastest Accelerating Car On The Planet

It’s now official. The next-generation Tesla Roadster, when fitted with its SpaceX Package, would be capable of sprinting from 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds. This insane piece of information was confirmed recently by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. 

Visitors of the next-generation Tesla Roadster exhibit at the Petersen Auto Museum observed something interesting in the vehicle’s information panel. According to the museum’s plaque for the all-electric supercar, the next-generation Roadster, when fitted with cold gas thrusters, would be able to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds.



