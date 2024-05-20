Elon Musk Confirms Threat To Shareholders - Give Me 25% Or Tesla Will Be Worthless!

Elon Musk appears to confirmed and even clarify what can be seen as a threat to Tesla shareholders: give me 25% of the company or I won’t build AI and robotic products at the company, after making clear that the company is worthless without those.

In recent years, Musk has repeatedly stated that Tesla is an AI and robotics company. He has even said that Tesla is worth virtually nothing without self-driving, its main AI product.



More recently, the CEO has not only said that but has also been making moves to ensure that this is the only path for Tesla, like canceling the cheaper Tesla vehicle on the unboxed platform in favor of its upcoming Robotaxi.