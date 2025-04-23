Elon Musk Confirms Time Spent With DOGE Will Drop Significantly

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed today during the company’s Q1 2025 Earnings Call that his time allocation to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will drop “significantly,” as he will now turn more of his attention back to the automaker. “I believe the right thing to do is to fight the waste and fraud and get the country back on track…I think it’s critical work,” Musk said on the call, before stating that his time allocation to DOGE would drop back considerably in May. Musk said that just one or two days per week would be spent tending to government affairs. The remainder of his time will be dedicated to Tesla’s efforts, which, in the near term, include the launch of the Cybercab, a Robotaxi platform in Austin, and several affordable models that will be available in the first half of the year.



