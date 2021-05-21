Elon Musk Congratulates Ford On F-150 Lightning Launch

The Ford F-150 Lightning has met a lot of appreciation from the electric vehicle community, thanks to its excellent combination of utility and classic pickup truck features. But the F-150 Lightning did not just impress EV enthusiasts; it also impressed the man behind the world’s dominating electric car company, Elon Musk.

Just hours after the F-150 Lightning was launched, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to congratulate Ford for its new all-electric pickup truck. In his post, Musk lauded Ford for “embracing an electric future.”











