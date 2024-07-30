Elon Musk Contemplates Merging "X" With Trump's Truth Social Media Network

 Elon Musk has come out squarely behind Donald Trump in this year’s race for the U.S. presidency. But there’s a way he could be even more helpful to his preferred candidate, and do them both a financial favor too: merge his social media platform X with Trump’s.


Truth Social, whose parent Trump Media and Technology (DJT.O), opens new tab went public by merging with a listed special-purpose acquisition company earlier this year, is trying to build a social media firm from scratch. It has only 9 million, opens new tab users, and less than $1 million in revenue. Merging with X would eliminate a large part of its costs, allowing it to plug into the bigger firm’s content moderation capabilities, security and advertising sales teams.


