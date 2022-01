While Tesla’s shares have taken a hit in recent weeks just like most others, 2022 could still prove to be a very fruitful year for Elon Musk.

In 2018, Musk famously agreed to a pay package that sees him take no base salary or cash bonus, and instead, he receives stock options when the carmaker hits certain financial and market value targets. Through this pay package, he could ultimately walk away with 101 million split-adjusted shares awarded over 12 tranches.