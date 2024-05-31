Elon Musk Criticizes John Biden For Sacrificing The Environment For UAW Votes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out President Joe Biden for his union-loving electric vehicle narrative, showing that he might care about the wrong thing completely. Musk and Biden have had a strange history since the President took office in February 2021. While Biden has been a main driver of the EV story, he has refused at many points to mention Tesla when discussing the sector. This led to his notorious “You led” quote about Mary Barra, who is General Motors’ CEO. Biden has also pledged allegiance to unions, especially the United Auto Workers (UAW), which Musk has been extremely vocal about his distaste for. Musk has continuously discussed corruption and theft within unions and has invited the UAW to hold a vote at Tesla’s factories.

This post explains the relationship between Elon Musk and Joe Biden.



Remove “by union workers,” and Elon would be going over to the White House daily for evening tea.



Ok, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration but you get the point. pic.twitter.com/7vuhPsNIFT — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 29, 2024







