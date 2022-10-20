Elon Musk Days Tesla Could Have Delivered More Vehicles But Ran Out Of Carriers, Trains And Boats

Elon Musk said a shortage of auto carriers, trains, and boats has affected Tesla's ability to deliver vehicles to customers during the third quarter of 2022.

In the three months that ended September 30, Tesla produced 365,923 vehicles and delivered 343,830 to customers.

That's a new company record but was below analysts' expectations and the 22,000 deficit was a bigger gap than usual.

"There weren't enough boats, there weren't enough trains, there weren't enough car carriers," Musk told investors on an earnings call Wednesday.