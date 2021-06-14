Elon Musk Details Tesla New Electric Motor And Teases Wild Roadster Powerplant

Elon Musk has elaborated on details of Tesla’s new electric motor, the Plaid carbon-wrapped motor, and even teased an even crazier higher RPM version coming to the new Roadster.

 

One thing we were hoping for during the presentation of the new Model S at the delivery event last week was more details about the new powertrain technology that Tesla developed under its Palladium program for the refreshed version of the electric sedan.

Interestingly, the CEO didn’t dive too deep into the new technology. For example, he only mentioned a brand-new battery pack without going into new details.



