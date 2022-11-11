Elon Musk Discounts Report That Tesla Would Ship Chinese Cars To US Market

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America.

This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.

According to industry data from the CPCA, Tesla sold 71,704 vehicles in China in October. It was a decrease from a record month in September that saw the automaker deliver 83,135 vehicles. It does not necessarily reflect diminishing demand, as Tesla’s October sales outshined the same month last year by 32 percent.