Elon Musk Doesn't Like Apple's Decision To Use AI In New iOS Release - Threatens To Ban iPhones In His Companies

Apple announced a major AI push with iOS 18, with Apple Intelligence deeply integrated at the OS level. However, Elon Musk was rattled by Apple's decision to partner with OpenAI for a deeper ChatGPT integration. Tesla's CEO threatened to ban iPhones and other devices from its companies, calling them an "unacceptable security violation." Apple almost missed the AI train, being the last major tech company that had not announced an AI project. That was rectified on Monday when Apple announced a major AI push during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). With iOS 18, a "Siri on steroids" will be able to use OpenAI's ChatGPT to respond to customer's requests. However, before doing that, Apple will use on-device LLM processing as part of Apple Intelligence, the name of its AI ecosystem. Apple Intelligence is Apple's own creation, and ChatGPT is only called into action via API calls if the user chooses to do so. This is not different from Siri currently performing a Google search. However, Elon Musk obviously didn't watch the WWDC keynote and became overly defensive at the news of the Apple-OpenAI partnership.



Read Article