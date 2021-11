Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter.

His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company can't produce additional vehicles in volume.

It clearly indicates that if there really will be some deliveries of the Tesla Semi, those will be small numbers - maybe pre-production or pilot deployment.