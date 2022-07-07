Elon Musk Father Twins Before Second Child Is Born With Partner Grimes

Besides serving as the CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Elon Musk also has two smaller start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Neuralink was co-founded by Musk in 2016 and publicly reported in March 2017. It is a neurotechnology company that “develops implantable brain-machine interfaces,” the description claims.



On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that Musk and Shivon Zillis, a top executive at his start-up Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021. The report includes court documents where the two filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins in order to “have their father’s last name,” making the mother’s last name as their middle name. One month later, a Texas judge approved the petition.



