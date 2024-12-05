Elon Musk Give Us All A HINT Of What's Coming. But Which Of Us Are Smart Enough To Figure Out What He Meant?

Elon Musk's recent comment comparing Tesla to Netflix's strategic shift from DVDs to streaming hints at a significant pivot in Tesla's focus. By drawing this parallel, Musk may be suggesting that Tesla will concentrate on a specific aspect of its technology that could revolutionize the automotive industry, much like how streaming transformed the entertainment landscape. This strategic shift could potentially involve Tesla's autonomous driving capabilities, moving away from traditional vehicle production, similar to Netflix's move away from physical media to digital content.



Which of you is smart enought to DECODE what he meant?











Elon Musk just replied to a post about how when Netflix spun off DVD to focus on streaming people thought it was stupid.



Elon said ‘Now, apply this logic to Tesla’



What do you think he’s saying? https://t.co/Fiac3Sxo56 — Herbert Ong (@herbertong) May 11, 2024



