Elon Musk Gives Tesla Owner A New Car After Steering Wheel Fell Off In His Hands

As we previously reported, Tesla owner Prerak Patel was driving his brand-new Model Y electric crossover when the steering wheel came off in his hands. After some back and forth, Tesla has decided to replace the entire car. However, the interesting part is how the whole story unfolded.



The Tesla Model Y owner only had his new EV for about a week before the steering wheel detached on its own while he was driving his family on the freeway. Fortunately, he was able to pull over safely, and no one was hurt. However, needless to say, the Tesla needed to be towed away.



