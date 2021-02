Musk noted that the final version of the Cybertruck would be very similar to the all-electric pickup that was revealed late 2019, save for a 3% size reduction. Musk noted that this reduction would allow the Cybertruck to fit in a Boring Company tunnel without any issues.



But his bold claim is raising eyebrows and we're pretty sure the Ford guys will have a response.



The key question is he RIGHT? And would YOU bet AGAINST Elon? Final design is looking??

Was just in the studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021



Read Article