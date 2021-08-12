Elon Musk Goes Political, Claims Government Is A Big Corporation That Has A Monopoly On Violence

Elon Musk argued in recent remarks that “government is simply the biggest corporation, with the monopoly on violence.”



Musk — who serves as chief executive of both Tesla and SpaceX — made the remarks during The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, where he also slammed President Biden’s domestic agenda. “It does not make sense to take the job of capital allocation away from people who have demonstrated great skill in capital allocation, and give it to an entity that has demonstrated very poor skill in capital allocation, which is the government,” he commented.



