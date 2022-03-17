Elon Musk Hard At Work On Master Plan Part 3 - What Would YOU Include In It?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”

Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success.

On August 2, 2006, Musk published a blog post titled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).”

The post is worth a read, but it ends in a summary with the core principle being laid out in four steps: