Elon Musk Hints That Tesla Might Accept Dogecoin For Payment Of New Vehicles

Tesla could move even further into the world of cryptocurrency as Elon Musk teases the potential for the automaker to accept payment using a second cryptocurrency: Dogecoin



Earlier this year, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and started accepting the cryptocurrency as payment on new vehicles.

But Bitcoin is not Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency.

Tesla’s CEO has often discussed how he’s a fan of Dogecoin, which is a real cryptocurrency that started as a joke on Reddit to laugh at all the Bitcoin pumps.