Elon Musk is set to meet with President Macron for the second time in a month amid rumors of Tesla potentially building a factory in France.

Less than a month ago, Musk flew to Paris to meet with President Emanuel Macron, and following the meeting, the Tesla CEO said that the automaker is looking at a potential “significant investment” in France.

Now Musk is going to meet Macron again tomorrow – spurring rumors that Tesla might be looking to close a deal in France.