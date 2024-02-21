Elon Musk Humbles Other Automotive CEO Accomplishments By Being Nominated For The Nobel Peace Prize

Recent reports have emerged stating that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been nominated by a Norwegian lawmaker for the Nobel Peace Prize. The lawmaker reportedly cited Musk’s efforts to promote free speech, as well as Starlink’s role in helping Ukraine in its war against Russia, as reasons behind his nomination. Musk’s reported nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was submitted by Marius Nielsen, an MP for Norway’s Progress Party. As per the official website of Norway’s national assembly, Nielsen is a member of the Energy and Environment Committee. A shortlist of nominees is expected to be made at the end of March, and the Norwegian Nobel Committee is expected to announce its majority vote in October. An awarding ceremony is expected to be held at the end of the year.



