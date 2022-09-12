Elon Musk Interesting In Controlling The Narrative Of The Internet

Elon Musk said he's "open to the idea" of buying publishing platform Substack after a Twitter user said doing so would give him control over the "narrative layer" of the internet.

Musk was responding to a thread started by conservative commentator Dave Rubin who alleged that YouTube and Google's "manipulation for political purposes is FAR worse than Twitter's."

Musk replied to Rubin's tweet with a thinking face emoji.

One user then continued the thread and suggested Musk should try and buy Substack, the subscription newsletter platform now used by many prominent journalists.