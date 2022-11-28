Elon Musk Invites Bill Gates To Drive The Tesla Semi To Prove To Him That It Is Real

Elon Musk is used to skepticism, and he has proven people wrong so many times that it’s no wonder he thinks of himself as some sort of god. The Tesla Semi was considered impossible to build four years ago when it was launched, and Bill Gates shared the same opinion two years ago. Musk invited him to drive the electric Class-8 truck and see whether it’s real.



Elon Musk and Bill Gates have a history of grudging each other. Tesla’s CEO often mocks Bill Gates, while Microsoft’s founder admitted to short-selling Tesla stock. For the younger generation, Bill Gates was pretty much what Musk is today and, just like him, used to make controversial statements about many things. Although he denied it, Gates is credited with saying in the 1980s that 640 KB of computer RAM should be more than enough for everybody.



