Elon Musk Jabs Lucid For Losing Over $400,000 Per Vehicle Produced

CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday took yet another dig at luxury EV maker Lucid Group Inc after it reported its third-quarter earnings.



What Happened: Lucid reported a quarterly loss of 28 cents per share and revenue of 137.8 million on Tuesday. The company delivered 1,457 vehicles in the quarter and made 1,550.



Following the results, a Tesla investor took to X, formerly Twitter, to note that Lucid lost $433,081 for every vehicle that they delivered in the last quarter. Musk responded to the tweet with a snide, “Maybe they can make it up in volume.”



Lucid lost $433,081 for every vehicle that they delivered in Q3 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ky0lFYJwK6 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 7, 2023





