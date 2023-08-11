Elon Musk Jabs Lucid For Losing Over $400,000 Per Vehicle Produced

CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday took yet another dig at luxury EV maker Lucid Group Inc after it reported its third-quarter earnings.

What Happened: Lucid reported a quarterly loss of 28 cents per share and revenue of 137.8 million on Tuesday. The company delivered 1,457 vehicles in the quarter and made 1,550.

Following the results, a Tesla investor took to X, formerly Twitter, to note that Lucid lost $433,081 for every vehicle that they delivered in the last quarter. Musk responded to the tweet with a snide, “Maybe they can make it up in volume.”




