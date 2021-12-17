Elon Musk Jokes About His Tumultuous Relationship With Senator Bernie Sanders

Elon Musk may be prone to striking back without hesitation to his critics online, but the Tesla and SpaceX CEO still seems quite fond of some of the United States’ climate advocates. This was hinted at in one of Musk’s recent posts on Twitter, where he joked that his “unrequited love” towards Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was quite tragic. Despite Musk and Sanders essentially agreeing on a number of key issues, such as the importance of addressing climate change, the US Senator has made it a point to heavily criticize the CEO for his growing net worth and his taxes. Interestingly, the longtime politician’s criticisms for Musk tend to taper down when the CEO’s net worth decreases, particularly during times when TSLA stock drops.



Read Article