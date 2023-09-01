Elon Musk Lawyers Claim California Is Incapable Of A Fair Trial - Want Venue Moved

Elon Musk has requested that a shareholder class action lawsuit be transferred from San Francisco, California, to West Texas. Musk’s legal team has argued that the CEO believes there is a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area.

Elon Musk and other Tesla board members are facing a lawsuit that alleged that the CEO manipulated the company’s stock in 2018. The legal action is based on Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet, which expressed his intention to take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share. A federal judge is currently considering the motion from Musk’s legal team.

Musk’s “funding secured” tweet triggered wild swings in TSLA stock price and it also initiated an attempted privatization of electric vehicle maker Tesla. Reports later revealed that Musk ultimately backed out of Tesla’s privatization attempt.