Elon Musk Leads Call To Pause AI Development As A Risk To Humanity

Elon Musk, AI experts, and industry leaders have signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause on the development of artificial intelligence systems that exceed OpenAI’s GPT-4 due to potential risks to society and humanity as a whole.

Apart from Musk, other titans in the world of technology and AI added their signatures to the letter. These include Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, DeepMind researchers, and AI pioneers Stuart Russell and Yoshua Bengio. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also added his signature to the open letter. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has not signed the open letter, as per a Future of Life spokesperson.